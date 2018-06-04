CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

Apple Music web player might let listeners ditch iTunes

Just like nearly every other music service.

apple-music-un-ano-despues.jpg

Apple Music may let listeners use a web browser instead of iTunes soon.

 Oscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple Music might be letting go of iTunes, letting you use a web browser to stream songs instead of the elderly music management software.

As first spotted by Reddit user fani123q and Mac Observer, Apple appears to be turning on embeddable web widgets that claim to allow for full songs to be played from the web. Previously this has been limited to 30-second previews, and would mark the first time Apple has allowed listeners to use their Apple Music subscription outside of an app on a computer.

Here is an example of the widget below, which includes a Sign In link.

Spotify, Google Play Music, Tidal and most other competing music services have given their subscribers this option for years, allowing subscribers to access playlists and their favorite albums from a web browser instead of having to install software.

Apple very well could be announcing such a feature as part of its WWDC 2018 conference, which kicks off on Monday. Apple is said to be focusing in its keynote on software.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

See also
Now Playing: Watch this: iOS 12 preview and what we expect at WWDC 2018
5:15
WWDC 2018
Next Article: WWDC 2018 live: Join our live coverage today