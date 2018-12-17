Apple Music now works on Amazon Alexa smart speakers

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you've been waiting to listen to Apple Music on your Alexa-enabled smart speakers, it's your lucky day. The skill for Apple Music is live and available via the Alexa app for Android and iPhone. Right now the skill works exclusively on Amazon-brand speakers, but it is expected to roll out to third-party Alexa-enabled devices like the Sonos One soon.

Simply search for "Apple Music" in the skills section of the Alexa app and hit "Enable to use" to link your Apple Music account. You will be asked to allow Alexa to access Apple Music and can even designate Apple Music as your default music player so you don't have to constantly specify "Apple Music" in your command.

It was easy to set up and worked well for me during a cursory test. My Amazon Echo Dot did have to go through a short software update first, but that, along with enabling the Apple Music account, was all it took.

Screenshots by CNET

Unlike the Apple HomePod, which only supports Apple Music natively, Amazon speakers work with Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM -- in addition to Apple Music.

Apple Music has over 50 million subscribers, making it the largest music streaming service in the United States. Spotify still holds the lead worldwide.