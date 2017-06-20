Apple Music for $99 a year, without the gift card

The 12-month option is hidden deep within the Music app, but works out to less per month than subscriptions from rivals Spotify and Pandora.

Digital Media

Apple Music subscribers can now sign up for a $99 12-month subscription -- no gift card needed.

image-uploaded-from-ios

Apple Music subscribers now get a $99 1-year subscription option.

 Screenshot by CNET

Previously, the $99 deal for a year of Apple Music was only available through a gift card. Now, subscribers can sign up for the deal, which works out to $8.25 a month, via the Music app. The option is hidden pretty deep within the Music app on your Apple Music membership settings page.

At $8.25 a month, the price is less than individual subscription options from streaming rivals Spotify and Pandora, which both cost $9.99 a month.

However, the new option may only be available to existing subscribers. New subscribers still see the option to pay $9.99 (£9.99, AU$11.99) monthly or $14.99 (£14.99, AU$17.99) for the family plan option.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the last five years, people have shifted from buying music outright to services like Pandora and Spotify, which offer all-you-can-eat music either by paying a monthly subscription or sitting through advertising. Spotify remains on top, for now. Its expansive free tier plus premium memberships have helped it vault ahead of free-streaming rivals like Pandora and stay in front of subscription-only competitors like Apple Music, which has 27 million subscribers versus Spotify's 50 million. 

CNET Review

Apple

All the latest Apple news, featuring developments on the iPhone, iPad, Macbooks, OS X and much more.

All Apple Stories

More stories

Next Article: Uber and Lyft messed with Texas -- and won
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF