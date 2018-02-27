James Martin/CNET

Apple reportedly plans to launch health clinics called AC Wellness to provide primary care for its employees.

A bare-bones website, acwellness.com, offers a few details and job listings such as primary care doctor, nurse practitioner, phlebotomist and exercise coach. The site describes AC Wellness an "independent medical practice dedicated to delivering compassionate, effective healthcare to the Apple employee population" and set this spring for the planned launch. AC Wellness lists its address at a site just blocks from Apple's original campus in Cupertino, California.

The move would make Apple the latest company to take on health care as a corporate responsibility beyond simply providing insurance. In January, Amazon joined forces with billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and banking giant JPMorgan to form a new, independent venture focused on handling health care for the hundreds of thousands of US workers their companies employ

Apple's plan for the primary-care group is initially to serve Apple's employees with two clinics in Santa Clara County, the location of its Cupertino headquarters, CNBC reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the plan. CNBC first reported the news late Monday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.