Apple may have to deal with iPhone 8 shortage, analyst says

Jason Cipriani/CNET

One of the most anticipated phones in recent years may also be the hardest to get ahold of.

That is the fear expressed Tuesday in a note to analysts by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said there's a "rising probability" of production challenges and shipment delays for the device. In the note, described by 9to5Mac, Kuo said Apple still faces production difficulties with the iPhone 8 due to the "major hardware upgrades."

Kuo said there's a "rising probability of worst-case scenario for iPhone shipments" and revised his shipment prediction downward from a range of 100 million to 110 million units to a new prediction of 80 million to 90 million units. He said production could be pushed back to October or November from the normal August-September window, causing "severe supply shortages."

Apple has yet to even announce what is widely referred to as the iPhone 8, but that hasn't deterred people from indulging in speculation and rumors about what we can expect in a next-generation handset. Many think Apple will unveil the handset in the fall and that the gadget will feature a curved display, wireless charging and a face or iris scanner, among other specs.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

