Apple may be working on a new Beddit sleep monitor, FCC filings reveal

NurPhoto/Getty

Apple might build a sleep tracking device.

Apple on Wednesday received approval from the Federal Communication Commission for a "sleep monitor" in the US. Details in the filing are slim, but an illustration of the product label includes the description "designed by Beddit in California."

Apple acquired Beddit in May 2017. The company makes a $150 sleep tracking device that lies between your sheet and mattress to monitor your vitals as you snooze. In 2015, it launched a cheaper sleep tracker that costs $119.

Both devices have a small pressure sensor that measures and monitors your total sleep time, resting heart rate, respiration rate, how long it took you to fall asleep, how many times you got up and the amount of deep sleep you got.

The illustration in the FCC filing Wednesday appears similar to Beddit's previous sleep trackers.

Screenshot by Marrian Zhou/CNET

Apple and other wearable device makers have been working to bulk up the health and wellness features in its devices. The Apple Watch Series 4 has fall detection and can measure electrocardiogram (EKG or ECG), though it requires third-party apps for sleep tracking.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.