Apple Maps now prevents you from getting lost at the airport

Gone are the days of aimlessly wandering around the airport to find the good food.

Apple Maps now includes detailed maps for more than 30 airports around the world. The list includes John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia in New York, Newark Liberty in New Jersey, LAX in Los Angeles and Heathrow and Gatwick in London. Notably missing from the initial list is the San Francisco International Airport.

The feature will let you ask Siri to find something nearby. You can see your location in real time with indoor positioning and easily toggle between floors. You also can browse shops, restaurants and restaurants located within a specific terminal or the entire airport, and tap to see boarding gates, security checkpoints, check-in desks, baggage claim carousels and other areas.

Apple in September 2012 released its own homegrown mapping program along with its iOS 6 mobile software. It previously had preloaded Google Maps on its devices, but tensions between the companies led Apple to create its own software. The trouble was Apple Maps didn't really work. iOS users immediately noticed problems with everything from navigation to simply searching for an address.

Apple apologized for the problems, fired its head of software and worked to improve its mapping app. Users now have access to lane guidance and speed limits for major highways, transit directions in over 50 metro areas, and search -- including with Siri -- to show what's nearby. Your iPhone automatically helps you remember where you parked your car and can tell you how much time a stop will add to your estimated arrival time.

Here's the full list of supported airports:

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol AMS



Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport BWI



Berlin Tegel Airport TXL



Berlin Schönefeld Airport SXF



Chicago O'Hare International Airport ORD



Chicago Midway International Airport MDW



Denver International Airport DEN



Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport DTW



Edmonton International Airport YEG



Geneva Airport GVA



Hong Kong International Airport HKG



Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH



Houston William P. Hobby Airport HOU



Indianapolis International Airport IND



Jacksonville International Airport JAX



Las Vegas McCarran International Airport LAS



London Heathrow Airport LHR



London Gatwick Airport LGW



Los Angeles International Airport LAX



Orange County John Wayne Airport SNA



Miami International Airport MIA



Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport MSP



Nashville International Airport BNA



New York John F. Kennedy International Airport JFK



New York LaGuardia Airport LGA



Newark Liberty International Airport EWR



Oakland International Airport OAK



Philadelphia International Airport PHL



Pittsburgh International Airport PIT



Portland International Airport PDX



San Diego International Airport SAN



San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport SJC



Seattle–Tacoma International Airport SEA



Toronto Pearson International Airport YYZ



Vancouver International Airport YVR



