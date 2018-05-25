Maybe you shouldn't buy a MacBook Pro right now

Sarah Tew/CNET

I wouldn't want you to feel buyer's remorse, so here's a word of advice: Maybe don't buy a MacBook Pro right now.

Three reasons why:

1) We're expecting Apple to upgrade its MacBook Pros at the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), which kicks off June 4. Less than two weeks from now.

2) The Apple Store just dropped a huge hint that an upgrade might be coming at WWDC, too. As noted by MacObserver today, ship dates for the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar have mysteriously slipped to June 6.

3) The current MacBook Pro may have a serious issue, one that could turn into a class-action lawsuit: The company's "butterfly switch" keyboards appear to be easily damaged by specks of dust, rendering keys inoperable. A new model might theoretically fix that.

Don't get me wrong, Apple makes great computers. Here's our full review of the latest 15-inch model. But if there was a strong chance a new one would arrive in the next couple weeks, and a chance that new computer could contain an important fix, I'd definitely want someone to warn me.

So I'm warning you right now. But if you're going to ignore me and buy anyhow, at least check out these Memorial Day deals.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.