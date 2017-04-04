Mac Pro will finally get a reboot! (The 3:59, Ep. 204)

CNET

Remember the Mac Pro?

You'd be forgiven if you didn't. The little cylindrical desktop powerhouse hasn't gotten an update in more than three years, but Apple confirmed that a new one is coming in 2018. In the meantime, the company bumped the specifications on its current Mac Pro lineup and confirmed that it would be refreshing its iMac this year.

In this episode of The 3:59 we break down the big changes coming to the Mac Pro.

In other news, we try to keep a straight face as we discuss Oath, which will be the new name of the combination of AOL and Yahoo, both of which will be owned by Verizon. The telecom giant wants Oath to be a media and ad powerhouse similar to Google and Facebook.

We'll see if anyone takes the Oath (sorry).

Lastly, we dole out a plug to CNET's latest podcast, Status Update, about juggling technology with your life as a parent.

