As far as Apple is concerned, the headphone jack is extinct.
Apple announced the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR at its event on Wednesday. With the new iPhones coming in, Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus and iPhone SE -- meaning that the last iPhones to come with a headphone jack are gone.
To rub salt in our wounds, Apple won't even ship the Lightning-to-3.5mm audio jack dongle with its new 2018 iPhones, like it did with iPhones in previous years. Instead, you can buy the dongle separately for $9.
Apple did away with the headphone jack starting with the iPhone 7 in 2016. Still, the news may be upsetting to people who have to choose between buying an iPhone and using their wired headphones.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple Event
-
reading•Apple kills the last iPhones with headphone jacks, nixes free adapters too
-
Sep 12•iPhone XR brings one-touch flashlight and camera shortcuts to the rest of us
-
Sep 12•iPhone X specs vs. iPhone XS, XS Max, XR: What's new and better
-
Sep 12•You can't buy an iPhone X from Apple anymore
-
Sep 12•iOS 12: Release date, new features and hidden features
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple kills the last iPhones with headphone jacks, nixes free adapters too
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.