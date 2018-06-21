Apple killing the Lightning port may be the next step to a truly wireless iPhone

Josh Miller/CNET

The headphone jack went extinct on iPhones starting with the iPhone 7. Now it seems like the Lightning port may be the next to go.

Apple reportedly considered removing the Lightning port on the iPhone X, according to Bloomberg (via MacRumors). While earlier rumors claimed that Apple may remove the Lightning port in favor of USB-C, Apple's goal may be to remove all ports entirely.

Bloomberg's report is about the challenges that Apple faces with its AirPower wireless charger, but it also shares some details about Apple's vision for a wireless future. The report says:

"Apple designers eventually hope to remove most of the external ports and buttons on the iPhone, including the charger, according to people familiar with the company's work. During the development of the iPhone X, Apple weighed removing the wired charging system entirely. That wasn't feasible at the time because wireless charging was still slower than traditional methods. Including a wireless charger with new iPhones would also significantly raise the price of the phones."

Apple may be working towards an iPhone that is devoid of all buttons and ports, and is completely wireless. But there are obstacles that Apple has to overcome to make this possible. iPhones rely on the Lightning cable for charging, file transfer, audio, and all sorts of accessories. While there are some wireless alternatives (like wireless charging, and connection over Bluetooth or WiFi), not all of these alternatives are as fast or easy as using a wire.

Not everyone likes the idea of Apple ditching the Lightning port.

When Apple removed the floppy drive (and eventually the CD drive) from Macs, it was easy to work around with external drives. If Apple removes the Lightning connector, they’d need to provide a wireless bridge to wired accessories (including my brand new car with wired CarPlay). https://t.co/64EEIK2QPX — David Barnard (@drbarnard) June 21, 2018

If Apple does decide to retire the Lightning port, there's no word yet on when it'll happen.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.