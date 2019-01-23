Apple is selling the iPhone SE again -- for $249

CNET

If you're jonesing for a new iPhone that won't break the bank, Apple is offering an unlocked iPhone SE for $249.

The 32GB version of the now-discontinued phone is being offered in gold, space gray, silver and rose gold for $249, while the 128GB version in the same color options will cost you $299. These phones, being sold through Apple's clearance channel, are new in the box -- not refurbs.

Originally launched in March 2016, Apple's iPhone SE served as the smaller, more pocketable member of the iPhone family. It was Apple's compact, budget option, and its 4-inch screen and tinier overall size were total throwback stuff.

Consumers loved the battery life and that it still had a headphone jack -- Apple did away with the jack starting with the iPhone 7 in 2016.

But in September, the iPhone SE was discontinued with the reveal of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

This is the second time in less than a week that the iPhone SE has returned to Apple's clearance aisle. The company started selling the discontinued handset Jan. 19 but quickly sold out of available stock.