Phones

iPhone X vs. Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30

The new iPhone X offers some flashy features, but it's not the only premium phone available.

Apple's iPhone X is finally here, and it offers a handful of new features not seen before in any iPhone, including wireless charging and facial recognition to unlock the phone, a feature called Face ID. But while it has enough to get enthusiasts excited, it certainly isn't the only premium phone on the market.

In recent weeks, Android phone makers Samsung and LG launched the high-end Note 8 and V30, respectively, which stack well against the new iPhone. To see their differences spec-by-spec, check out our chart below.

Apple iPhone 8 spec comparison


 Apple iPhone X Samsung Galaxy Note 8 LG V30
Display size, resolution 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 pixels 6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 458 ppi 522ppi 538 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.65x2.79x0.30 in 6.4x2.9x0.34 in 5.96x2.96x0.29 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 143.51x70.87x7.62 mm 162.5x74.8x8.6mm 151.7x75.4x7.3 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.14 oz (174 grams) 6.9 oz, 195g 5.57 oz; 158g
Mobile software iOS 11 Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.2 Nougat
Camera Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel 16-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide)
Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor  Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Storage 64 GB, 256 GB 64GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM TBD 6GB 4GB
Expandable storage None Up to 2TB Up to 2TB
Battery 21 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless 3,300mAh 3,300mAh
Fingerprint sensor None Back cover Back cover
Connector Lightning USB-C USB-C
Special features Face ID; wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, S Pen stylus Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, wide-angle camera, Floating Bar tab
Price off-contract (USD) Starts at $999 AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930; Sprint: $960; U.S. Cellular: $963 TBA
Price (GBP) £752 £869 TBA
Price (AUD) AU$1,246 AU$1,499 TBA

This is a developing story that will be updated as information rolls out throughout the day. For more, follow CNET's live blog and read our complete coverage of today's Apple event.

