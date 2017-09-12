The 2017 iPhone cohort is here, which means for Apple fans, it's the second-best day of the year.

The best day of the year, of course, is yet to come. It's the day the newest iPhones actually becomes available. That day is September 22 (although you can pre-order from September 15).

It's set to be kind of like Christmas, except rather than getting gifts for our friends and family, we're more likely to be buying one particular gift for ourselves. And even as treat yo'self days go, this one will be extremely expensive.

The iPhone 8, the smallest of the three new Apple devices, will start at £699 for the 64GB model, or £33.56 per month. For the more capacious 256GB model, you'll have to part with either £849 or £40.75 per month.

If you want to upgrade to the 5.5-inch display on the iPhone 8 plus, you'll have to splash out more dollar still. The 64GB phone will cost £799 or £38.35 per month, and the 256GB model is priced at £949 or £45.55 per month.

And the iPhone X? Apple's most sophisticated phone yet will cost you a cool £999 for the 64GB iteration, or £47.95 per month. If you think that's pricey, look away now, for the 256GB model will £1,149 or £55.15 per month.

EE, Three, Virgin Mobile, Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone have all confirmed that they intend to offer the phones to customers, but are yet to release specific pricing. We'll update this article with further details and additional network plans as and when we get them through.