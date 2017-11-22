Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

In case you forgot, Apple still has a smaller iPhone in its lineup, the iPhone SE. It was last refreshed in March of this year with new memory configurations, but it's due to get a processor bump and possibly some upgrades to its camera.

China Economic Daily reports a new SE 2 with the same 4-inch screen is coming by July of 2018 and will cost about $450, which is what the SE originally cost when it was first released. The current iPhone SE starts at $349.

We take all these rumors with a grain of salt -- and Apple doesn't comment on them -- but it wouldn't be surprising to see a new SE next year that would not only appeal to people who like a smaller form-factor phones but has a lower price that plays better in emerging markets.