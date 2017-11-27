Josh Miller/CNET

Apple recently applied for another patent for a phone with a foldable display and body.

While Samsung expects to release a foldable phone in 2018, there is no indication Apple is planning to do something similar any time soon.

The company has won patents for bendable phones with flexible displays in the past. However nothing, so far, has come to fruition.

Editors' note, 2:21 p.m.: This post was updated to clarify it is a patent application that was recently published.