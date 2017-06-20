Does this iPhone 8 case spill the beans?

Apple's rumored iPhone 8 may still be months away, but phone accessory manufacturer Olixar has already began making phone cases and screen protectors for the iPhone 8, long before any official word on the device has released, Apple blog 9to5Mac pointed out.

The Olixar products are available for preorder now in MobileFun's US and UK stores.

Mobile Fun, the online phone accessory retailer, is attempting to get a jump on the enormous competition for cases and screen protectors with its dedicated landing pages and multiple blog posts advertising iPhone 8 accessories. iPhone accessories represent a multibillion dollar industry, and each new iPhone drives a large chunk of that profit.

A newly designed iPhone also means you might not be able to snap your old case onto your new phone — like you could with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S — which means a wave of buyers will be looking for cases to protect their investment.

Based on the case and screen protector renderings, Olixar's case design suggests that the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X or iPhone Edition or whatever the phone will be called) will include a vertical two-camera setup on the back. There's a slight cutout for the front-facing camera at the top of the phone with minimal bezels on the sides. There's also no sign of a physical fingerprint scanner, which could mean the phone is assumed to get one in its display.

But do case makers really know what it's talking about when it comes to the iPhone 8?

MobileFun told 9to5Mac that the cases are based on schematics and information from Asian factories. But it's worth being at least a little skeptical. Before the official Samsung Galaxy S8 release, Mobile Fun posted a picture of its S8 case, which had some major issues like no cutout for a fingerprint scanner and a slot for an S Pen.

It's still too early to tell if the iPhone 8 will follow design predictions, or change when it officially makes its entrance.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.