The iPhone 8 may not get that curved screen, but it'll still cost you

The rumored iPhone 8 may not feature that curved edge-to-edge OLED display that we've heard so much about after all (reported on here, here and here), according to some industry analysts.

IHS Markit analyst Wayne Lam says that Apple will stick to its flat-screen design, but still with an OLED screen versus the LCD technology found in today's iPhones, according to MacRumors. He anticipates the screen to feature a more gentle 2.5D curve (like the one found in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s) instead of a Samsung Edge-style display.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This speculation falls in line with reports from TrendForce and claims from KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo previously stated that Apple will stick to the gentle 2.5D curve because a full-on curved display would be harder to make on a large scale and make the iPhone less drop-proof.

Apple is rumored to be loading the 10th anniversary iPhone with a ton of premium features like OLED screens, a high screen-to-body ratio, and AR capabilities. All these add-ons may result in an iPhone that costs well over $1,000. While OLED displays may be a driving force in the price increase -- Apple reportedly spent billions of dollars securing them from Samsung -- other iPhone parts could keep the price high regardless if the iPhone's screens are curved or not.

For instance, making an OLED screen work with the iPhone's 3D touch pressure-sensitive technology could also hike up the price, Digitimes reports. While 3D touch sensors cost Apple $9 (about £7.40/AU$11.89) in current iPhones, the new OLED 3D touch sensors could cost $15 (about £12.33/AU$19.82) according to the report. While this may seem like a few bucks, it represents a 60 percent price increase for a single component.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.