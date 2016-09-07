Now Playing: Watch this: Apple debuts iPhone 7

The wait is over; the Apple iPhone 7 has finally landed. That means no more speculative gossip about cameras and battery life -- just real-deal specs.

The iPhone 7 packs a faster A10 processor, better camera and bigger storage capacity. Though it sounds promising, we'll have to wait until we get our hands on it to confirm Apple's claim that it is the best phone it's ever made.

In the meantime, here are CNET's first impressions of the iPhone 7, and below you'll find a chart outlining how its specs compare with those of the best phones in the market: the Samsung Galaxy S7, OnePlus 3 and Sony Xperia XZ.