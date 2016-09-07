The wait is over; the Apple iPhone 7 has finally landed. That means no more speculative gossip about cameras and battery life -- just real-deal specs.
The iPhone 7 packs a faster A10 processor, better camera and bigger storage capacity. Though it sounds promising, we'll have to wait until we get our hands on it to confirm Apple's claim that it is the best phone it's ever made.
In the meantime, here are CNET's first impressions of the iPhone 7, and below you'll find a chart outlining how its specs compare with those of the best phones in the market: the Samsung Galaxy S7, OnePlus 3 and Sony Xperia XZ.
Specs compared to similar phones
|Apple iPhone 7
|Samsung Galaxy S7
|OnePlus 3
|Sony Xperia XZ
|Display size, resolution
|4.7-inch; 1,334 x 750 pixels
|5.1-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5.2-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|326ppi
|576ppi
|401ppi
|424ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.4x2.64x.28 in
|5.6x2.7x0.3 in
|6.01x2.94x0.29 in
|5.75x2.83x0.32-inches
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|138.3x67.1x7.1 mm
|142.4x69.6x7.9 mm
|152.7x74.7x7.35 mm
|146x72x8.1 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|4.9 oz; 138 g
|5.4 oz; 152 g
|5.57 oz; 158 g
|5.68 oz; 161 g
|Mobile software
|Apple iOS 10
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|Camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|23-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|7-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|13-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K (30 fps)
|Processor
|Apple A10 chip (64-bit)
|2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapgradon 820 processor
|2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|Quad-core Snapdragon 820
|Storage
|32GB, 128GB, 256GB
|32GB, 64GB (varies by region)
|64GB
|32GB/64GB
|RAM
|TBA
|4GB
|6GB
|3GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|200GB
|None
|up to 256 GB
|Battery
|14 hour talk time, 10 days standy, 12 hours LTE (nonremovable)
|3,000mAh (nonremovable)
|3,000mAh (nonremovable)
|2,900 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Home button
|Home button
|Home button
|Globally; Not in US
|Connector
|Lighting
|Micro-USB
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|Water and dust-resistant (IP67)
|Water-resistant, wireless charging
|Dual-SIM, Dash Charging
|Water resistant IP68
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$649 (32GB); $749 (128GB); $849 (128GB)
|AT&T: $695, Sprint: $650, T-Mobile: $670, Verizon: $672, US Cellular: $672
|$399
|TBA
|Price (GBP)
|£599 (32GB); £699 (128GB); £799 (256GB)
|£569
|£329
|TBA
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB); AU$1,379 (256GB)
|AU$1,149
|Converts to AU$530
|TBA
