How the iPhone 7 compares with the best phones on the market

Here's how the new iPhone stacks up against the best phones out right now.

The wait is over; the Apple iPhone 7 has finally landed. That means no more speculative gossip about cameras and battery life -- just real-deal specs.

The iPhone 7 packs a faster A10 processor, better camera and bigger storage capacity. Though it sounds promising, we'll have to wait until we get our hands on it to confirm Apple's claim that it is the best phone it's ever made.

In the meantime, here are CNET's first impressions of the iPhone 7, and below you'll find a chart outlining how its specs compare with those of the best phones in the market: the Samsung Galaxy S7, OnePlus 3 and Sony Xperia XZ.

Specs compared to similar phones

Apple iPhone 7 Samsung Galaxy S7 OnePlus 3 Sony Xperia XZ
Display size, resolution 4.7-inch; 1,334 x 750 pixels 5.1-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.2-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 326ppi 576ppi 401ppi 424ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.4x2.64x.28 in 5.6x2.7x0.3 in 6.01x2.94x0.29 in 5.75x2.83x0.32-inches
Dimensions (Millimeters) 138.3x67.1x7.1 mm 142.4x69.6x7.9 mm 152.7x74.7x7.35 mm 146x72x8.1 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 4.9 oz; 138 g 5.4 oz; 152 g 5.57 oz; 158 g 5.68 oz; 161 g
Mobile software Apple iOS 10 Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 16-megapixel 23-megapixel
Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 5-megapixel 8-megapixel 13-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K (30 fps)
Processor Apple A10 chip (64-bit) 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapgradon 820 processor 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Quad-core Snapdragon 820
Storage 32GB, 128GB, 256GB 32GB, 64GB (varies by region) 64GB 32GB/64GB
RAM TBA 4GB 6GB 3GB
Expandable storage None 200GB None up to 256 GB
Battery 14 hour talk time, 10 days standy, 12 hours LTE (nonremovable) 3,000mAh (nonremovable) 3,000mAh (nonremovable) 2,900 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Home button Home button Home button Globally; Not in US
Connector Lighting Micro-USB USB-C USB-C
Special features Water and dust-resistant (IP67) Water-resistant, wireless charging Dual-SIM, Dash Charging Water resistant IP68
Price off-contract (USD) $649 (32GB); $749 (128GB); $849 (128GB) AT&T: $695, Sprint: $650, T-Mobile: $670, Verizon: $672, US Cellular: $672 $399 TBA
Price (GBP) £599 (32GB); £699 (128GB); £799 (256GB) £569 £329 TBA
Price (AUD) AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB); AU$1,379 (256GB) AU$1,149 Converts to AU$530 TBA
