Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus get a red special edition makeover

Apple

No, the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus aren't blushing -- they're available in a new red color.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a variant of its flagship phone as part of the (Red) program, which funds programs that combat HIV and AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. The special edition of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will come in 128-gigabyte and 256GB configurations, starting at $749 (£699). They will go on sale Friday.

While Apple has long participated in the (Red) program, this marks the first time the company has employed the color in its marquee phone. Other (Red) products include its original iPad Nano, Beats products and accessories for its iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch.

Over the years, Apple has broadened the color palette of the iPhone, which originally just came in black. With the iPhone 7, customers were already able to choose from jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold.

Apple said that all the money raised by (Red) goes directly to fund HIV and AIDS grant that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs. The company added that since 2006, (Red) has generated more than $465 million for its Global Fund, with more than $130 million coming from Apple.

The company also doubled the storage of its budget iPhone SE, which starts at $399 but now gets 32 GB or 128 GB options.

Separately, Apple on Tuesday announced a new 9.7-inch iPad.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.



CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.