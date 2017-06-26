Sarah Tew/CNET

It's the tenth anniversary week of the iPhone, and it's also the release of the iOS 11 public beta, which is now available.

Much like last year, the public version of the beta software is a chance for everyone to download and experiment with what is very much a pre-release version of the software that's coming in the fall.

A warning, however: we recommend you don't install the iOS 11 public beta on your main device. Use a secondary device if you have one, or at at least fully back up your iPhone or iPad before experimenting.

We tested the public beta out on an iPhone 7 Plus and a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but your experience may vary greatly depending on your hardware. Read the below impressions for all the details on what to try out, should you download.

iOS 11 on the iPad Pro: its best features

iOS 11 on the iPhone: things to try