Apple's new iOS 11.2 software update went live Saturday, adding Apple Pay Cash and faster wireless charging to supported iPhones.

For anyone with an iPhone 6 or later, the update's Apple Pay Cash feature opens up the ability to send cash to friends and family over iMessage. While I didn't see the feature immediately turned on after updating my own iPhone to iOS 11.2, when it does appear it should work similarly to Paypal's Venmo service.

Anyone with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X can look forward to faster wireless charging, with the update release specifically noting improvements when using third-party chargers. That's pretty much every Qi wireless charger currently out, as Apple's own AirPower charging mat is planned for a 2018 release.

Other improvements and fixes listed by Apple include:

Improves video camera stabilization

Adds support in Podcasts to automatically advance to the next episode from the same show

Adds support in HealthKit for downhill snow sports distance as a data type

Fixes an issue that could cause Mail to appear to be checking for new messages even when a download is complete

Fixes an issue that could cause cleared Mail notifications from Exchange accounts to reappear

Improves stability in Calendar

Resolves an issue where Settings could open to a blank screen

Fixes an issue that could prevent swiping to Today View or Camera from the Lock Screen

Addresses an issue that could prevent Music controls from displaying on the Lock Screen

Fixes an issue that could cause app icons to be arranged incorrectly on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue that could prevent users from deleting recent photos when iCloud storage is exceeded

Addresses an issue where Find My iPhone sometimes wouldn't display a map

Fixes an issue in Messages where the keyboard could overlap the most recent message

Fixes an issue in Calculator where typing numbers rapidly could lead to incorrect results

Addressed an issue where the keyboard could respond slowly

Adds support for real-time text (RTT) phone calls for the deaf and hard of hearing

Improves VoiceOver stability in Messages, Settings, App Store and Music

Resolves an issue that prevented VoiceOver from announcing incoming Notifications

