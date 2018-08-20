Apple said Monday it's investigating an incident at the Apple Store in Amsterdam that led to a call to the fire service a day earlier.
Sunday's incident was first reported by Dutch outlet AT5, which claimed that an iPad had exploded in the store. It quoted a spokesman from the local fire service as saying the fire was likely caused by a "leaking battery pack."
"We're currently investigating the incident that took place at Apple Amsterdam on Sunday," a spokeswoman for Apple said in a statement. "Our staff were able to evacuate customers quickly and safely and the store re-opened shortly afterwards."
Amsterdam's fire service didn't respond to a request for comment.
The incident follows another evacuation this year at an Apple Store in Switzerland where an iPhone reportedly emitted smoke.
Discuss: Apple 'investigating' store incident blamed on iPad battery
