Apple insists iPad Pro is the modern definition of a computer

Are you still using the word "computer"?

I fear you might be passe. I fear Apple might think so too.

Lately, the company hasn't talked too much about MacBooks, preferring to focus on iPhones and iPads.

Now, in a new ad for the iPad Pro, we're presented with a girl for whom the device is everything.

At school, she uses it for FaceTiming and homework (in what looks remarkably like Microsoft Word).

It's also, oh, a camera and a pad on which she can doodle using Procreate.

On the bus, she even reads a Wonder Woman comic book on her iPad Pro. While a much older -- at least 30 -- man is reading what also looks like a comic, but on something made out of paper.

He's envious of the iPad Pro, of course.

Can we pause here to note that our heroine has her feet up on the bus partition? Her parents need to talk to her about that before I do.

It's left to her mom (or it could be her next-door neighbor) to set up our bright young thing for a magical, revolutionary final thought, as she sees the girl in the garden.

"What are you doing on your computer?" mom (or neighbor) asks.

The girl answers -- drum roll please -- "What's a computer?"

How touchingly glib, you might think.

For some time, Apple has insisted that the iPad Pro is a computer. This initially caused Microsoft to laugh a lot.

Why, only last week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told a couple of journalists who had iPads to "get a real computer."

But more and more people are convinced that the iPad Pro, or its rival, Microsoft's Surface Pro, is all they need.

Apple teases gently on YouTube, "With iPad Pro + iOS 11, a post-PC world may be closer than you think."

Well, the president is always telling us that the world is far too PC.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs explain why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.

