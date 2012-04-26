Apple, HTC planning fall launches on Verizon's network, report says

Verizon Wireless

Verizon Wireless could be home to a host of new, prominent smartphones in the coming months, according to a new report.

Boy Genius Report is claiming today that it has the skinny on Verizon's summer and fall smartphone roadmap. And although details in the report are extremely slim, and it doesn't offer proof that BGR has viewed an actual document from Verizon, its assertions are rather interesting.

For one, the blog claims that the roadmap includes mention of a new iPhone launch slated for a fall release. The claim is just the latest in a string of rumors surrounding the eventual launch of Apple's iPhone 5. Some reports have suggested that Apple will launch the device over the summer, while others say the company is planning to release the iPhone 5 in October. In either case, Apple has stayed tight-lipped on its plans.

In addition, Boy Genius Report says the roadmap seems to point to a new flagship device from HTC that will be hitting Verizon's stores in the fall. The device will reportedly come with a 5-inch HD display and a Scribe pen, ostensibly indicating that it'll compete against Samsung's Galaxy Note.

The summer will be packed with "multiple" Motorola RAZR models hitting Verizon's stores, according to Boy Genius Report. And although the roadmap reportedly didn't mention when the highly anticipated Galaxy S III will be launching, the blog is assuming, based on the roadmap's information, that it'll launch on Verizon's network at some point this summer.

Full details on the Galaxy S III should be revealed on May 3 when Samsung heads to London to unveil the device.

Since Boy Genius Report provided no evidence that it actually saw Verizon's roadmap, the blog's contentions should be taken with a grain of salt. Verizon has declined CNET's request for comment on the Boy Genius Report story.