Apple HomePod coming on Feb. 9, preorders open on Friday

The HomePod is in the home stretch.

Apple's smart speaker will go on sale on Feb. 9 in the US, the UK and Australia. You'll be able to preorder it on Apple's website starting this Friday, Jan. 26 (Jan. 27 in Australia).

The speaker will be available for $349 or £319 in white and space gray. An Australian price isn't yet available, but the UK price converts to about AU$560.

The speaker was expected to launch in December, but it was delayed in late November. Apple's first smart speaker will have to face off against Amazon's Echo line and Google's Assistant products, both of which have had a long head start in stores and homes.

Since Apple announced the HomePod in June, Amazon unveiled an expanded lineup of new Echo devices, and Google launched its Home Mini and Home Max.

The HomePod was also noticeably absent at CES earlier this month, while smart speakers essentially dominated the show. Apple has been highlighting the HomePod's audio quality, calling it an "incredible music listening experience." CNET was able to test out the HomePod as an audio device, but not with Siri.

Like its competition, the HomePod will be able to control your smart home through Apple's HomeKit system and Siri. The speaker will also support third-party messaging apps, so you can send texts by speaking.

Despite lagging Google and Amazon, Apple has the privacy advantage -- all conversations are encrypted to a higher degree than Alexa and Google Assistant.

