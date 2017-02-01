Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook isn't happy about President Donald Trump's immigration ban and may be ready to mount a resistance. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Cook reiterated the company's opposition to an executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries to the US.

Although he wouldn't be drawn on the possibility of legal action, Cook said he is pressing senior figures in the White House to repeal the order. Apple has also pledged to double any donations made by its employees to refugee relief funds.

"More than any country in the world, this country is strong because of our immigrant background and our capacity and ability as people to welcome people from all kinds of backgrounds. That's what makes us special," said Cook.

Tesla's Elon Musk, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos have joined a chorus of opposition to the President's ban from the tech industry.

Apple and the White House have yet to respond to a request for comment.

