Apple gets Will Smith to plug 'Carpool Karaoke'

Apple/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Apple will only be seen with the very biggest stars these days.

After persuading The Rock to co-star with Siri in some ads, Cupertino has co-opted Will Smith to get you excited about its new "Carpool Karaoke" series.

In a new ad released on Thursday, we have Smith and the concept originator James Corden rolling down the road in a car and taking the singing-and-driving thing to extremes.

Corden doesn't always seem to be looking where he's going. Next they're poking their heads out of the sunroof and hanging with a marching band.

But then it all becomes Helicopterpool Karaoke, as they soar to the heavens and intone a little R. Kelly. Can there be a more exciting way to get you, well, excited?

I wonder how much this series will fly. How many people will leap to Apple Music in order to see various star pairings such as John Legend and Alicia Keys perform their singalongs?

Some will surely be tempted to witness comedian Billy Eichner singing with Metallica.

While the concept was extremely popular on Corden's own late-night CBS show, the producers will perhaps spend a little more budget in order to make it more outlandish. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

The launch of this series was delayed in April. It will now debut on Apple Music next Tuesday.

I cannot confirm that Apple CEO Tim Cook will be reprising his "Carpool Karaoke" One Republic performance, but bringing Satya Nadella, Jared Kushner and Bono along for the ride.

