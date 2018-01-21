Apple gets Muhammad Ali to sell you on iPhone X selfies

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Apple/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

We're all secretly in love with ourselves.

Selfies merely give us permission to express that love and demonstrate it to the world.

So Apple wants you to know that the iPhone X's camera will make you look like you're the greatest.

In an ad released on Sunday, Cupertino gets the self-styled "Double-Greatest," Muhammad Ali, to bolster your self-belief.

The soundtrack is one of the, well, greatest speeches he ever made. The one where the boxing genius explains just how great he is.

The pictures are selfies taken with the help of iPhone X's Portrait Lighting feature.

It claims to offer studio quality images without the studio.

Here, various fetching selfies are shown in sync with Ali's famous words.

He has a "beautiful, colorful personality." He's "good-looking, clean-living, cultured." As well as modest.

And that rather describes you too, doesn't it?

Yes, Portrait Lighting puts a lot of pressure on you to be perfect.

On the other hand, we all need a little help.

This ad is beautifully done, which isn't something I could say about too many Apple ads of late.

It also marks Ali's return to Apple advertising. He was one of the so-called crazy ones featured in what was truly one of the greatest Apple ads of all time.