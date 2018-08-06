Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify ban Infowars: A conspiracy theorist's dream?

Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

In a move presaged by weeks of mounting pressure, Apple, Facebook, Google's YouTube and Spotify cracked down on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars media empire, removing wide swathes of content or terminating his accounts entirely. All the actions seemed to happen within 24 hours.

Was it a long-overdue crackdown or a conspiracy of censorship? That depends on who you ask. The truth -- wait, does that still exist? -- is probably neither. But in a hyper-divisive era, the opaque manner that tech companies enforce their community standards leaves them open to being villainized by both sides, even those straining at opposite ends of a political tug-of-war.

Jason Kint, who runs Digital Content Next, a trade group for online news publications, said the removal was welcomed, if it was prompted by actual violations of the tech giant's standards. But without a more transparent approach, the companies risk being accused of censorship.

"We still want them to be very cautious about anything that is close to censorship," Kint said. "Being crystal clear about their policies and how this is a violation of their policies would be helpful."

Jones has been widely criticized for promoting untrue, virulent hypotheses about tragic events, including the 2001 terrorist attacks on World Trade Center that killed nearly 3,000 people and the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Jones and his backers were quick to call the removals a coordinated attempt to suppress them.

"Authoritarian tech titans Facebook, YouTube, and Apple banned us from their platforms on the same day in a coordinated communist-style crackdown," Jones' Infowars.com said in a report leading its website. Nigel Farage, a right-wing populist politician in the UK, tweeted it was a "collusion by the big tech giants." In a tweet, Wikileaks compared the tech companies to the dark side of Star Wars.

The empire strikes back: Apple, Spotify, Facebook and Google/Youtube all purge Infowars/Alex Jones. Yes, Infowars has frequent nonsense, but also a state power critique. Which publisher in the world with millions of subscribers is next to be wiped out for cultural transgression? https://t.co/XAEQWr58hw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 6, 2018

On the flip side, "this was not about right or left, but right and wrong," tweeted Sleeping Giants, a group for social media activists. "Alex Jones never should've been allowed to get this far spreading hate,"said Shaun King, a widely followed justice columnist.

On Sunday, Apple confirmed that five of the six podcasts Infowars creates were no longer available for download or streaming, including the daily Alex Jones Show podcast. Spotify, which had begun selectively removing podcasts linked to Jones late last week, expanded the removals to all podcasts, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Facebook said in a blog post Monday that it removed the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the Infowars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page.

And on YouTube, Infowars biggest channel -- The Alex Jones Channel with 2.4 million subscribers -- was erased Monday and replaced with the message "this account has been terminated for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines."

