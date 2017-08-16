Apple elbows its way into Hollywood (The 3:59, Ep. 268)

Apple is putting its money where its mouth is with a $1 billion investment in original content.

In an effort to expand its original shows for Apple Music and create content for Apple TV viewers, the company this year pushed out "Planet of the Apps" and ordered 16 episodes of "Carpool Karaoke," both which endured their fair share of mocking online. Apple's new $1 billion venture into creating original shows will mean competition for Netflix and Amazon. We chat about what Apple needs to make a hit.

Also on the podcast, we talk about Google's helping hand for people with allergies, and a venture capitalist fund that's looking to bring more diversity into Silicon Valley.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

