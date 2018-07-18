Apple discards doorbells from HomeKit accessories list

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

It's been pretty tough thus far to get Apple HomeKit to answer your doorbell, and now it looks like Apple's dropped the entire category from its list of HomeKit-compatible accessories. The HomeKit doorbell support from the two high-profile companies who promised it at launch -- August and Ring -- never materialized, though it's not clear where the issues lie.

Ring last provided a status update last month on Twitter, the latest in a long line of delays, despite having been acquired by Amazon in April.

We want to ensure our Neighbors have the best experience possible, and sometimes that causes a change in feature release dates. We're still eager to introduce HomeKit, but don't have a launch date at this time. Keep an eye out for updates, here: https://t.co/hLFrbtDO7x. — Ring (@ring) June 18, 2018

And a disappointed customer on Reddit reports getting an email in March from August stating "Currently, we do not have plans to have HomeKit for our doorbell cameras. If anything does change in the future, we will announce it on our website: www.august.com/blog."

Apple, August and Ring did not immediately respond to requests for comment.