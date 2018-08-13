Apple delays 32-person Group FaceTime chats from iOS 12 launch

Apple

Apple promised us that we'd be able to use FaceTime to video chat with up to 32 people at the same time in iOS 12 and MacOS Mojave.

While we're eager to try it, it seems we'll have to wait. Group FaceTime won't release with the launch of iOS 12 and MacOS Mojave, according to Apple build release notes spotted by 9to5Mac and confirmed to CNET by Apple.

The notes say, "Group FaceTime has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall."

Removing the feature from the initial iOS 12 release means Group FaceTime has been delayed. Of course, Apple has delayed other features in the past, including AirPlay 2 which didn't release until a year after it was unveiled. Hopefully the wait won't be as long with Group FaceTime. iOS 12 is expected in September.

With Apple adding this extra functionality to FaceTime, it may be time for the company to deliver on an old promise of letting non-Apple products use FaceTime.