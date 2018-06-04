Apple definitively confirms iOS and MacOS will not merge

CNET

Apparently, Apple's been asked this question a lot: "Are you merging iOS and MacOS?" At the company's WWDC, Senior VP Craig Federighi wanted to tackle it head-on, saying, "I'd like to take a moment to briefly address this question. NO. Of course not."

WWDC was largely focused on software, with big upgrades to the company's iOS mobile operating system coming in the form of iOS 12. Apple also showed off lots of features for its computer operating system and debuted the new MacOS called Mojave.

The app stores, features and highlights of the two are starting to look more and more similar. Developers should have an easier time developing for both, but the two systems will not join into one. This stays true to what the company said back in 2016, and allows Apple to still diversify some features for the different platforms.

Here's more on the ways iOS and MacOS are getting closer together.