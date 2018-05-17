Steve Wozniak says we've lost our privacy

CNET

There are certain issues that concern Steve Wozniak, and certain issues that don't.

In a wide-ranging interview with Business Insider out Thursday, the Apple co-founder said it bothers him when technology goes bad. These days, that means privacy -- or a lack thereof.

"We lost our security a long time ago. We've lost our privacy and it's been abused," he said.

Wozniak didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. His remarks come amid concerns over data misuse like the Cambridge Analytica scandal and when tech companies are making efforts to protect elections from cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns.

On the flip side, you won't find Woz fretting about the artificial intelligence revolution.

"We aren't even close to thinking about that sort of thing," he said, noting that he worried until he started thinking about how far software and hardware would have to evolve first.

"I can't see it for hundreds of years," he said.