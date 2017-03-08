Apple: Our latest iOS addresses WikiLeaks' CIA hack

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

As the fallout continues from WikiLeaks releasing thousands of documents claiming to show the CIA's secret hacking tools, Apple said iPhones and iPads are safe.

That is, if you've upgraded to the latest version of its iOS software.

WikiLeaks released its "Vault 7" data dump on the CIA on Tuesday, accusing the agency of hacking into operating systems that run iPhones and Android phones, as well as computers using Windows and Linux. CNET is unable to verify whether the documents are real or have been altered, but security experts said the leaks appear legitimate, according to CBS News.

The CIA had allegedly discovered "Zero Day" vulnerabilities on iOS devices, but did not notify Apple, so it could continue exploiting these security holes to break into devices, according to the documents. With that kind of access, it meant hackers could even read encrypted messages on services like WhatsApp and Signal.

On late Tuesday, Apple said the majority of the vulnerabilities had already been fixed in its latest iOS update.

"While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities," an Apple spokesman said in a statement. "We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates."

Apple said 80 percent of its users are running on the latest operating system, and safe from the majority of the CIA's exploits.

The most recent iOS update was released on January 23, 2017, with version 10.2.1. The exploits detailed in Vault 7 were from between 2013 and 2016.