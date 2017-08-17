Apple CEO Tim Cook pens memo denouncing white supremacy

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday joined the chorus of voices denouncing white supremacy and President Donald Trump's response to the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a note sent Wednesday, Cook firmly urges employees to denounce hatred and bigotry, according to a copy of the note obtained by Recode. He also pledged to donate $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

"We must not witness or permit such hate and bigotry in our country, and we must be unequivocal about it," the note reads. "This is not about the left or the right, conservative or liberal. It is about human decency and morality. I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans."

Cook isn't the only CEO to throw down against President Trump's words, wherein he blamed "both sides" for the tragedy. The last few days has also seen President Trump's American Manufacturing Council dissolve as CEOs sought to distance themselves from the Trump administration.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

You can read Cook's note in full here.

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.