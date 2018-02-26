Apple's moving celebration of marriage equality in new iPhone X ad

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

For too long, governments and other sacred entities tried to get in the way of people who love each other.

In recent times, a certain wisdom has begun to prevail. In certain parts, at least.

Australia made same-sex marriage legal in December, after more than 61 percent of the country declared in a survey that they were for it.

Apple was on the side of the majority, making its feelings clear well before the survey.

So its latest iPhone X ad -- specifically for the Australian market -- celebrates some of the first LGBTQ marriages in that country.

Here are moving first dances from those weddings, all shot on Apple's new phone.

Here are people who could finally express their love for each other, just as others were able to for centuries before.

Some express their joy with exuberance. Others, with deep, simple intimacy.

The ad focuses on the authenticity of the moments, without glossiness or schmaltz.

As their families and guests share in the couples' happiness, we, the viewers, can linger as guests too and realize that, no matter our age, love is one of the few things that had some sort of transcendent meaning.

I can only hope every couple in this ad enjoys the proverbial happiness ever after.

