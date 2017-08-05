More iPhone 8 leaks hint at ultrasharp video recording for both cameras (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 94)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 94
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
ACCIDENTAL iPHONE 8 LEAKS:
HOW AN IOS DEVELOPER JUST UNCOVERED THE NEXT IPHONE
iPhone 8 Infrared Face Detection and General Device Design Revealed in HomePod Firmware
The next iPhone's screen design and face unlock apparently confirmed by HomePod firmware
iPHONE CAMERA LEAKS:
HomePod Firmware Suggests iPhone 8 May Record 4K Video at 60 FPS With Both Front and Rear Cameras
HomePod Firmware Details iPhone 'SmartCamera' Feature for Autodetecting Pets, Babies, and Scenes
HomePod Firmware Suggests iPhone 8 Split Status Bar, Tap to Wake and No Touch ID Under Display
The next iPhone could make Apple's Retina display even better
Samsung OLED production lines dedicated to iPhones ramping up to full capacity
Apple may give the iPhone SE a speed boost early next year
HOMEPOD NEWS:
HomePod firmware reveals more secrets of Apple's smart speaker
Latest HomePod Firmware Discovery Shares First UI Sounds of Apple's Smart Speaker
APPLE EARNINGS:
Apple Reports 3Q 2017 Results: $8.7B Profit on $45.4B Revenue, 41M iPhones, iPad Sales Up 28% Over Last Quarter
Apple's Sizable Jump in Tablet Sales Wasn't Entirely Driven by New Lower-Priced 9.7-Inch iPad
Apple Watch Has Now Surpassed Estimated 30 Million Shipments Since Launching in 2015
Tim Cook Says Apple is 'Very Focused on Autonomous Systems'
Kangaroo, Softball, Frowning Poo Emojis Possible For 2018
Thieves Steal $590K Worth of iPhones from Moving Truck
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: More iPhone 8 leaks hint at ultrasharp video...