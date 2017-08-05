More iPhone 8 leaks hint at ultrasharp video recording for both cameras (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 94)

We'll dig even deeper into Apple's accidental leak of alleged iPhone info, including details on a new "Smart Camera" feature that could be a big advancement for the iPhone 8 and Apple's Portrait Mode.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 94

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

ACCIDENTAL iPHONE 8 LEAKS:

HOW AN IOS DEVELOPER JUST UNCOVERED THE NEXT IPHONE

iPhone 8 Infrared Face Detection and General Device Design Revealed in HomePod Firmware

The next iPhone's screen design and face unlock apparently confirmed by HomePod firmware

iPHONE CAMERA LEAKS:

HomePod Firmware Suggests iPhone 8 May Record 4K Video at 60 FPS With Both Front and Rear Cameras

HomePod Firmware Details iPhone 'SmartCamera' Feature for Autodetecting Pets, Babies, and Scenes

HomePod Firmware Suggests iPhone 8 Split Status Bar, Tap to Wake and No Touch ID Under Display

The next iPhone could make Apple's Retina display even better

Samsung OLED production lines dedicated to iPhones ramping up to full capacity

Apple may give the iPhone SE a speed boost early next year

HOMEPOD NEWS:

HomePod firmware reveals more secrets of Apple's smart speaker

Latest HomePod Firmware Discovery Shares First UI Sounds of Apple's Smart Speaker

APPLE EARNINGS:

Apple Reports 3Q 2017 Results: $8.7B Profit on $45.4B Revenue, 41M iPhones, iPad Sales Up 28% Over Last Quarter

Apple's Sizable Jump in Tablet Sales Wasn't Entirely Driven by New Lower-Priced 9.7-Inch iPad

Apple Watch Has Now Surpassed Estimated 30 Million Shipments Since Launching in 2015

Tim Cook Says Apple is 'Very Focused on Autonomous Systems'

Kangaroo, Softball, Frowning Poo Emojis Possible For 2018

Thieves Steal $590K Worth of iPhones from Moving Truck

