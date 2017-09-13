Hot takes from the Apple iPhone X Event (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 100)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 100
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
iPhone X — Introducing iPhone X — Apple
Pricing:
Up Front $999 64GB $1149 256 GB
AT&T: 24 months payment - $41.63 for 24 months = $999.12
24 months payment - $47.88 for 24 months = $1149.12
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus — Unveiled — Apple
iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 Plus and 8 vs. iPhone 7 Plus and 7: What's the difference?
Apple Watch Series 3 — Surf — Apple
Apple Watch Pricing: Series 3 $399 LTE, - $329 NO LTE, Series 1 $249
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
