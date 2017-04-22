Will a rear Touch ID sensor stop you from upgrading to the iPhone 8? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 81)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:



Apple Hires Top Google Satellite Executives for New Hardware Team

The next iPhone could feature a Touch ID sensor on the rear

iPhone 8 looks to be taking a new direction pic.twitter.com/mG19bcDYiC — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 19, 2017

Bloomberg Backs Latest 'iPhone 8' Prototype Having Stainless Steel and Glass Design With Vertical Camera

Apple Readies iPhone Overhaul for Smartphone's 10th Anniversary

Apple Tests iPhone 8 Prototype with Touch ID Under Display, 4mm Bezels All Around

iPhone 8 could ship without Touch ID entirely, analyst believes



New Renderings Show an 'iPhone 8' Design With Full-Front Display and Minimal Bezels All Around

Latest data shows iPhone ownership hit all-time high in US, market ready for iPhone 8



Report: New iMacs to launch in Q3 and 'server-grade' iMac with Xeon CPU, ECC RAM, new GPU at end of 2017



Apple Makes iMovie, GarageBand, and iWork Apps for Mac and iOS Free for All Users

StarCraft for free! StarCraft: Brood War Patch 1.18 Patch Notes

Conde Nast uses Apple's iPhone 7 Plus to shoot covers for 'Bon Appetit,' 'Traveler'

iPad Pro artist illustrates NBA stars

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.