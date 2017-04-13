Apple's working on a holy grail to treat diabetes (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 80)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:



Apple has a secret team working on the holy grail for treating diabetes

iPHONE 8 FINGERPRINT SCANNER:

Analyst: iPhone 8 fingerprint sensor integrated into screen facing low production yields, Apple may change design



Potential 'iPhone 8' Render Shows Vertical Camera and Rear Touch ID, But Likely One of Several Designs

APPLE WORKING ON ITS OWN CHIPS:



Apple Is Reportedly Working On Another iPhone Chip And This Tiny Company's Stock Is Reeling

Apple Predicted to Build Its Own Power Management Chip for iPhones Within Two Years

Apple reportedly developing iPhone graphics chips in house

'Constant Negativity' From Pro Users Led Apple to Develop Modular Mac Pro, Which May Not Ship Until 2019

Nvidia Debuts New High-End Titan Xp Graphics Card With Mac Support

Nvidia releases beta Mac drivers for Pascal GPUs like the GTX 1080



APPLE PATENT NEWS:



New Patent Describes Waterproof AirPods Case That Could Double as iPhone or Apple Watch Charger

APPLE LAWSUITS:

Qualcomm officially countersues Apple as legal battle continues



Apple sues Swatch over 'Tick different' trademark

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.