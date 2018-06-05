Apple brings Health Records API to developers, researchers

Apple

Apple announced that it will open its Health Records API to developers and researchers this fall.

The Records section -- found in the Health app -- allows patients of more than 500 hospitals and clinics to access medical information, which is organized into one view on their iPhone.

In the fall, users will be able to share this data with third-party iOS apps as Apple makes its application programming interface (API) available to those developers, according to the Monday blog announcement (not its WWDC conference).

Apple suggests that developers could use the medical data to personalize apps tailored for medication tracking, disease management, nutrition planning and medical research.

The company also assured users that it's taken steps to keep this data -- which is encrypted on their iPhone -- private. When they opt to share it with a specific app, the data moves directly to the app and isn't sent to Apple's servers.

"With the Health Records API open to our incredible community of developers and researchers, consumers can personalize their health needs with the apps they use every day," wrote Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

The company's WWDC keynote focused on unveiling iOS 12 to the world and highlighting its new features. Those hoping for some new hardware were left disappointed.

