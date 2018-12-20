Apple App Store rule change may soon let you gift in-app purchases

Screenshots by Juan Garzón/CNET

Giving friends and family an iOS in-app subscription or some extra Pokeballs might soon get a lot easier.

An Apple App Store rule change allows iOS developers to allow users to give others items that are eligible for in-app purchases, reports Mac Rumors. The App store would previously only allow gifting of paid apps to others while gifting of in-app purchases directly or indirectly were not permitted.

You can currently gift apps directly through an App Store app listing's menu options. But the rule change does not specify how in-app gifting will be handled.

CNET has reached out to Apple for comment on the rule change for iOS developers, but did not immediately receive a response.