Apple to raise App Store prices in UK to counter falling pound

The company has reportedly sent developers an email outlining the increases. Prices are also going up in Turkey and India.

Applications
Up Next Nintendo exec: The Switch won't oust the 3DS
wwdc-2016-ios-10-apps.jpgEnlarge Image

Prices in Apple's App Store will increase in the UK.

Photo by CNET

Apple will reportedly increase App Store prices in the UK in response to the pound's depreciation post-Brexit. The company laid out the plans for its App Store in an email to developers on Tuesday, according to The Register and other news reports.

The cheapest apps will increase from 79 pence (about $1) to 99 pence in a week, and the £1.49 apps will go up to £1.99.

The higher prices are an apparent response to the devaluation of the British pound in the wake of the UK vote to leave the European Union. Price increases will also take place in Turkey and India.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition, right here.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care. Read about it here.

Apple

All the latest Apple news, featuring developments on the iPhone, iPad, Macbooks, OS X and much more.

All Apple Stories

Related Stories

Up Next: Nintendo exec: The Switch won't oust the 3DS
Close
Drag