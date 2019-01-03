Apple App Store breaks records, customers spent $1.22B in one week

Apple's App Store started off 2019 with a bang.
Apple says that the App Store broke records during the holiday season. In a blog post, Apple shared that customers spent over $1.22 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day alone customers spent $322 million, setting a new record for the App Store's biggest single day.
"The App Store had a record-breaking holiday week and New Year's Day. The holiday week was our biggest week ever with more than $1.22 billion spent on apps and games, and New Year's Day set a new single-day record at more than $322 million," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.
Gaming and self-care were the most popular app categories over the holidays. The Cupertino tech company calls out Fortnite, PUBG, Brawl Stars, Asphalt 9 and Monster Strike as the top downloaded games.
The Apple App Store turned 10 this year, after getting a major redesign in 2017 with iOS 11.
