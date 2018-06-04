Apple's Stocks, Voice Memo apps will be available for iPad, Mac

Sean Buckley/CNET

Apple will make its Stocks and Voice Memo apps available for the iPad and Mac, company executives announced at WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference that kicked off today in San Jose.

The company also announced updates to the apps. Stocks will now include business news selected by Apple News editors, said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of product marketing. And the Voice Memos app will now include iCloud support so your recordings will stay in sync across all devices.

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple's WWDC kicks off, Facebook shared data with phone...

The Stocks and Voice Memos apps will be available on the iPad with iOS 12 and Mac computers through Mojave, the newest operating system which the company announced today.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC 2018 live blog and livestream.