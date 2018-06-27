Apple and Samsung finally settle their patent dispute

Shara Tibken/CNET

The long-running patent battle between Apple and Samsung is finally over.

The two phone giants on Wednesday notified a district court in San Jose, California, that "they have agreed to drop and settle their remaining claims and counterclaims in this matter." Judge Lucy Koh, of the Northern District of California, signed the order dismissing all suits with prejudice, which means another case can't be filed on the same claim.

The terms of the settlement are unclear.

Apple referred CNET back to a comment from May:

"We believe deeply in the value of design, and our teams work tirelessly to create innovative products that delight our customers," the company said. "This case has always been about more than money. Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design. It is important that we continue to protect the hard work and innovation of so many people at Apple."

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple and Samsung have been fighting over the designs and functionality of their smartphones and tablets since 2011. For the companies, the long-running battle was about more than money. What was really at stake was the market for mobile devices.

They settled their international lawsuits in 2014 but have been battling in US courts as recently as May.

This story is developing...

