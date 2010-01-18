Apple and Nokia in right old ding-dong

Apple's legal war with Nokia has hit DEFCON 1, with JobsCo seeking for Nokia to be banned from the US. Apple has applied to the International Trade Commission, a US body that covers patent infringement, to block the import of Nokia phones, on the grounds that Nokia is violating its patents. This is in response to an identical claim to the ITC by Nokia in December that Apple was doing the exact same thing. The two companies have been going at it hammer and tongs in the law courts, with suits on both sides claiming patent infringement. Leslie Katz has the full story at CNET News: Apple seeks ban on U.S. Nokia imports.

