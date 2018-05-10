Apple and Goldman Sachs to partner on credit card, says report

Apple and Goldman Sachs might be partnering on a new credit card, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
The joint credit card will be branded with Apple's mobile payment system Apple Pay and could launch in early 2019, says the report, which also notes that this would be the financial institution's first card.
Apple declined to comment, and Goldman Sachs didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
